Starsky & Hutch star David Soul passes away at 80

Actor David Soul, renowned for his role in the classic TV series Starsky & Hutch, has died at the age of 80.

His wife, Helen Snell, announced his passing on Thursday, stating he succumbed, after battling for his life, surrounded by family.

Soul, born David Solberg in Chicago on August 28, 1943, gained fame as Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson in Starsky & Hutch, alongside Paul Michael Glaser, during the series' run from 1975 to 1979.

The duo reprised their roles in the 2004 remake.

Apart from Starsky & Hutch, Soul left a lasting impact with roles in Here Come The Brides, Magnum Force, and The Yellow Rose.

He also appeared in British TV shows like Holby City, Little Britain, and Lewis, earning British citizenship in 2004.

Beyond his acting career, Soul began as a folk singer, sharing the stage with notable artists. However, his breakthrough came as "The Covered Man," donning a mask on TV talk shows.

Despite early success, he shifted to acting, starring in various shows and films.

In the late '70s, he returned to music, producing albums that included hit singles like "Silver Lady" and "Don't Give Up On Us."

A tumultuous period in the '80s affected his career.

Soul, married five times, faced legal issues in the '80s related to domestic violence. Despite setbacks, he expressed regret, actively working against domestic violence and visiting prisons to address the issue.