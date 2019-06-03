[WATCH] One of world's biggest parties coming to Gianpula in August

World Club Dome, one of the biggest parties in the world is coming to Malta on 3 August at Gianpula Village, with Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi hoping to the event can kickstart an expasion of the young German tourism market in Malta.

Mizzi said the artists playing at the event would attract a young crowd, which was in keeping with the demographic of German tourists the government wants to attract to Maltese shores.

The government has partnered with events organiser G7 in organising the party, the minister highlighted.

“World Club Dome is popular across Europe but particularly so in Germany. We see this event and partnership as a golden opportunity to expand the German tourism Market, and as such the line up of artists reflects the demographic that we are trying to reach,” Mizzi said.

He said that the party would be coming to Malta not only this year, but for the next two consecutive years too, with the plan being to expand the event to include visits to the island by cruise liners run by Big City Beats, the organisers of the party

World Club Dome is one of the 20 most significant events globally, G7 director Owen Spiteri said.

Spiteri said that they hoped this event would help put Malta on the map and encourage big names in the music industry to choose the island as a destination to perform in.

He underscored that events like World Club Dome were important not only for the entertainment industry but also for tourism, noting that without the support of the Tourism Minister, such events would be harder to bring down to Malta.

Spiteri added that people could expect a star-studded line up of artists including Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tinie Tempah, Christian Marchi, along with other artists.