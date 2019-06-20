menu

X Factor Malta judges reconfirmed for second season

Howard Keith, Ira Losco, Alexandra Alden and Ray Mercieca will once again be the judges for X Factor’s second season • Ben Camille will be host

maltatoday
20 June 2019, 6:51pm
by MaltaToday Staff
X Factor judges reconfirmed (Photo: X Factor Malta)
X Factor judges reconfirmed (Photo: X Factor Malta)

There will be no change in judges for the second season of X Factor Malta, the programme producers announced on Thursday.

Music producer and artist manager Howard Keith and singers Ira Losco, Alexandra Alden and Ray Mercieca will once again judge participants in the talent show.

X Factor Malta’s first run last year proved to be very successful, uncovering new promising talent with some quirky shower singers along the way.

The next season will again be hosted by TV darling Ben Camille.

Malta’s Eurovision singer, Mikela Pace, won the first edition of X Factor.

More in Entertainment
X Factor Malta judges reconfirmed for second season
Entertainment

X Factor Malta judges reconfirmed for second season
MaltaToday Staff
Ivan Grech to perform solo concert in aid of Puttinu Cares
Entertainment

Ivan Grech to perform solo concert in aid of Puttinu Cares
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] One of world's biggest parties coming to Gianpula in August
Entertainment

[WATCH] One of world's biggest parties coming to Gianpula in August
Laura Calleja
Malta’s Eurovision entry goes up two places after organisers discover error in results
Entertainment

Malta’s Eurovision entry goes up two places after organisers discover error in results
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.