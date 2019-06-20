X Factor Malta judges reconfirmed for second season

There will be no change in judges for the second season of X Factor Malta, the programme producers announced on Thursday.

Music producer and artist manager Howard Keith and singers Ira Losco, Alexandra Alden and Ray Mercieca will once again judge participants in the talent show.

X Factor Malta’s first run last year proved to be very successful, uncovering new promising talent with some quirky shower singers along the way.

The next season will again be hosted by TV darling Ben Camille.

Malta’s Eurovision singer, Mikela Pace, won the first edition of X Factor.