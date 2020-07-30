Kinemastik International Short Film Festival adapted for COVID-19

The 16th edition of the Kinemastik International Short Film Festival kicked off last Friday in Pietà.

The Kinemastik team has adapted this edition of the festival with all the health and safety requirements as necessitated by the COVID-19 outbreak in mind. The festival has been split into smaller and more manageable parts to avoid large people gatherings.

The first element in this extended festival is Kinemastik’s Neck Of The Woods section. Normally showing out of competition specials in a corner of the Garden of Rest, this year the section will be brought to you as a public installation in the Sa’ Maison Kiosk in Pietà.

The kiosk’s octagonal structure features 7 individual screens installed on each of its windows that will show a selection of ‘The One Minutes’ series, 24/7 for nine consecutive days and nights starting from the 24th July. The kiosk and its content will be visible from all sides and will allow for the public to spend any amount of time available to them with the programme and return for seconds or thirds.

The programme, made of ‘The One Minutes’ series curated by Ana Vaz, Jesse Darling, Salomé Lamas and Bar None, and includes films that promote social change through engagement with the moving image. The content of the films is such that it will demand a certain level of reflection. So, by returning to re-watch something or watch something entirely new, audiences will be given time to digest and consider different perspectives on today’s realities.

For the closing, Kinemastik invited Kristian Craig Robinson, aka CAPITOL K, to launch his latest mini-album ‘Birdtrapper” live on the 31st July at the Bocci Club. After his performance, DJs Dean Wengrow and Kinemastik DJs will take over. The event is sold out.

The final instalment of this year’s festival that is made of the competitive section with a programme of shorts adjudicated by an international jury and eligible for the Kinemastik Audience Award will take place in Autumn inside movie theatres in Valletta and St Julian’s.

Kinemastik is supported by Arts Council Malta through the Investment in Cultural Organisations fund and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Neck of the woods

Dates: 24th July from 19:00 - 2nd August 2020 until 19:00

9 days, 24 hours a day non stop screenings

Programme gets less child friendly between 21:00 - 06:00 (06:00 - 21:00 PG)

https://www.kinemastik.org/kisff2020

Kapitol K Live - album launch

31st July from 19:00

Rumors Klabb Tal-Bocci, Pietà

Kinemastik Resident DJs.

The One Minutes

http://www.theoneminutes.org/the-one-minutes