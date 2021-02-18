German TV Series ‘Das Boot’ films in Malta for a third time

The German TV Series Das Boot has chosen Malta as its filming location for a third time, increasing its production days on the island from 72 to 120.

The production is filming in a number of locations around the Maltese Islands, including the Malta Film Studios, Fort Ricasoli, the AFM Barracks, San Anton Gardens, Kalkara, Valletta, Mdina, Marsa, Paola and Mellieha. Das Boot’s production in Malta consists of over 800 production crew, cast and extras.

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech said that this production had spent €3 million per year during the first and second series, and is now spending over €7 million to produce its third series in Malta.

“Though this time wasn’t easy due to COVID, we still managed to secure Das Boot in Malta because we have always been pro-active in our determination to make things happen for our film industry. Das Boot is the second big TV series shooting in Malta this year. The second month, the second production,” Grech said.

Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Clayton Bartolo said the government was laying the groundwork for Malta Film Studios to be equipped with the first soundstages in Malta, making it more attractive to filmmakers.

Executive Producer of Das Boot, Moritz Polter thanked the Malta Film Commission under the stewardship of Johann Grech for their commitment and support for this production to take place in Malta. Polter said that he feels proud that Das Boot is filming for the third time in Malta and is looking forward to filming the fourth season on our islands. Moritz Polter made reference to the Soundstage project and mentioned that Malta will be a more attractive offer to film-makers.