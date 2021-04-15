Screen Malta to finance €600,000 in development of local TV and film projects

A €600,000 budget will finance Maltese film companies’ productions.

The Screen Malta grant is administered by the Malta Film Commission. The fund will finance scripting, development and productions for short films, TV series and films.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech said the MFC had financed 40 projects for a total of €1.4 million since 2018. A total of €3 million had been forked out for 135 local projects since 2008 up until 2019.

Grech is currently holding a number of listening sessions with the Malta film crews, listening to their stories, experiences and challenges. The ‘Listening Sessions’ are currently being organised with film crew from all departments. “Such listening sessions are being done to create a sustainable film industry, where opportunities are for all,” Grech said.

Since January 2021, Malta had already attracted seven international productions. “We are working towards a sustainable industry, where opportunities are for the many not the few. It is crucial to keep listening to our film crew to gather ideas, listen to their ideas. With the implementation of our recently-launched masterplan, and the building of new soundstages in Malta, our country will be hosting more production, turning occasional job opportunities into careers,” Grech said.

In the first three months of the year, Malta had hosted three international productions, which generated around €18 million into the economy and created over 1,000 jobs.

The Screen Malta grant will includes seven schemes: the Scriptwriting Support, Development Support, Production Support, Screen Malta New Scheme, Distribution – Festival Fees Support, Distribution – Marketing & Promotion Support, and Distribution – International Festival Participation Support.

In 2020, 17 projects benefited from €586,346. The scheme closes 30 June.