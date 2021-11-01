Malta Film Awards: 72 projects submitted for first-ever edition

A total of 80 producers, 60 directors and 340 actors will be the protagonists of the first-ever edition if the Malta Film Awards.

Taking place on 29 January, 2022, a large number of crew from various departments will also be joining, namely those in hair and make-up, costume and cinematography, together with those in post-production departments, including editing, sound design and VFX, for the awards.

A total of 72 projects have been submitted for the Malta Film Awards – in the form of feature films, television series, documentaries, and short films.

The awards celebrate Maltese talent and creativity in the film and television industry.

The Malta Film Commission said it was proud to receive such a positive response from the majority of local producers for this first edition of the Malta Film Awards.

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech stated: “Unity always wins. And today the majority of Maltese producers rose to the occasion to celebrate their stories. This is a success story, and I am so proud of all those who produce locally and who have submitted their projects for the first edition of the Malta Film Awards. Evidently, the Malta Film Commission is representing a Movement of the Creative Arts, where together we will be celebrating the skills and talents of our local industry.”

In November, the 72 unique projects will be delivered to a jury of both local and international experts, composed of professionals from sectors such as production, arts, music, academia, and media.

With the theme “Celebrating Our Story”, the Malta Film Awards will be held on the 29th of January at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, in Valletta.