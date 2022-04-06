[WATCH] Avengers star Frank Grillo says experience filming in Malta was ‘exceptional’

Marvel’s Avengers star Frank Grillo has described his experience filming in Malta as “exceptional”.

“The locations have been amazing, it’s something I have not seen before,” he said. “The people have been amazing.”

Grillo is set to star as ‘Ryder’ in action movie Hounds of War for Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment.

He has featured in a number of blockbuster movies including Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier and Civil War, as well as The Purge.

The movie will follow a group of mercenaries who take on jobs that are considered impossible. After a mission goes wrong due to a shocking betrayal, only one of them is left alive to avenge his fallen brothers. Lowell Dean will direct from Jean Pierre Magro’s script.

Interviewed on Wednesday, Grillo said the highlights for him have been the people. “They are talented, kind and smart.”

He also praised the island’s unique locations, saying they had something he had never seen before. “I love getting up every day and going to these different places.”

“I love the antiquity, the history, and astatically it is amazing,” Grillo said.