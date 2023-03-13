Oscars 2023: Seven honours for gonzo comedy ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was named best picture at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, capping off an improbable awards season run by winning the movie business’s highest honour.

The film, a gonzo adventure about a Chinese-American laundromat owner grappling with an IRS audit and inter-dimensional attackers, earned seven statues, including original screenplay and directing honours for its creators Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the Daniels).

The victory is a triumph for A24, the indie studio that pushed the film to an impressive $100 million at the box office, which managed the rare feat of nabbing all four acting honours — three of which were won by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and one by “The Whale”.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once’s” Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to be recognized as best actress. The honour came after a long career in martial arts and action movies like “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon” and “Yes, Madam”.

Brendan Fraser took best actor honours for his performance as a morbidly obese man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter in “The Whale”. Fraser, once a prominent actor known for his work in popcorn flicks such as “George of the Jungle” and “The Mummy,” had spent the last decade and change away from the spotlight dealing with health and personal struggles.

Ke Huy Quan won best supporting actor for his performance as Yeoh’s frazzled husband in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. A former child star who appeared in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies”, Quan had given up on acting in recent years, frustrated by his lack of opportunities.

Jamie Lee Curtis, a veteran headliner of horror hits such as “Halloween” and the daughter of Hollywood legends Janet Lee and Tony Curtis, won best supporting actress for her turn as an IRS inspector in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

“All Quiet on the Western Front”, an adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s novel about trench life during World War I, picked up four Oscars, including the prize for best international features.

Animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER!

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny – WINNER!

Live-action short

An Irish Goodbye – WINNER!

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Makeup and hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale – WINNER!

Costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER!

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

International film

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers – WINNER!

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER!

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER!

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking – WINNER!

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER!

Original song

Applause, Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR – WINNER!

This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Lead actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale _ WINNER!

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Lead actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER!

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking