Oscars 2023: Seven honours for gonzo comedy ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to be recognized as best actress, while Brendan Fraser is comeback star with Oscar for best actor in ‘The Whale’

13 March 2023, 7:23am
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was named best picture at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, capping off an improbable awards season run by winning the movie business’s highest honour.

The film, a gonzo adventure about a Chinese-American laundromat owner grappling with an IRS audit and inter-dimensional attackers, earned seven statues, including original screenplay and directing honours for its creators Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the Daniels).

The victory is a triumph for A24, the indie studio that pushed the film to an impressive $100 million at the box office, which managed the rare feat of nabbing all four acting honours — three of which were won by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and one by “The Whale”.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once’s” Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to be recognized as best actress. The honour came after a long career in martial arts and action movies like “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon” and “Yes, Madam”.

Brendan Fraser took best actor honours for his performance as a morbidly obese man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter in “The Whale”. Fraser, once a prominent actor known for his work in popcorn flicks such as “George of the Jungle” and “The Mummy,” had spent the last decade and change away from the spotlight dealing with health and personal struggles.

Ke Huy Quan won best supporting actor for his performance as Yeoh’s frazzled husband in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. A former child star who appeared in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies”, Quan had given up on acting in recent years, frustrated by his lack of opportunities.

Jamie Lee Curtis, a veteran headliner of horror hits such as “Halloween” and the daughter of Hollywood legends Janet Lee and Tony Curtis, won best supporting actress for her turn as an IRS inspector in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

“All Quiet on the Western Front”, an adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s novel about trench life during World War I, picked up four Oscars, including the prize for best international features.

Animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER!
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary feature

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny – WINNER!

Live-action short

An Irish Goodbye – WINNER!
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Makeup and hair

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale – WINNER!

Costume design

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER!
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

International film

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl

Documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers – WINNER!
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER!
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER!
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking – WINNER!

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER!

Original song

Applause, Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu, RRR – WINNER!
This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Lead actor

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale _ WINNER!
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Lead actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER!

The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

