[IN PHOTOS] Ridley Scott scouts Malta locations for Gladiator sequel

Director Ridley Scott is in Malta for a brief visit, scouting locations for the sequel of his blockbuster Gladiator movie.

Spotted in Mdina and For St Manoel, the director has picked Malta as one of the locations, with filming expected to start by July.

MaltaToday learnt of this sequel back in March, when industry sources said the sets for the Roman-era epic film were being created at Fort Ricasoli which will once again be transformed into the Coliseum.

Some 200 workers were already engaged in set production.

The Gladiator sequel is expected to star Paul Mescal as the protagonist while Hollywood star Denzel Washington will feature as Mescal’s rival.

Sources have said the film will be shot mostly in Malta with some studio work in the UK.

This will be Scott’s fourth film in Malta, having shot White Squall in 1996, the first Gladiator movie in 1999, and Napoleon last year.