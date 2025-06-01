Woman jailed for harassment of former partner and child, animal cruelty

Lourdes Schembri, 41, has been handed down a prison sentence following a harrowing case involving animal cruelty and domestic abuse

Schembri, from Għargħur, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after being found guilty of the offences she was charged with.

The court concluded that she was responsible for the deaths of two dogs and for injuring another, in addition to subjecting her former partner and her partner’s young son to intimidation and abuse.

The incidents, which occurred between 2015 and 2017, involved severe mistreatment of animals and disturbing behaviour towards the boy, who was just 10 years old at the time.

Testimonies revealed harrowing details of how Schembri violently mistreated the dogs, including throwing one off a roof and smashing another against a wall. One of the dogs had its jaw broken and later died. Another was reportedly force-fed water in an apparent attempt to kill it.

In court, the child described an atmosphere of fear and trauma in the household. He recalled occasions where, out of fear, he would resort to eating dog food instead of asking her for something to eat.

He also recounted being beaten with a broomstick and insulted with cruel taunts, including references to a serious illness he had suffered from as a younger child.

The child’s mother testified that she too was physically assaulted by Schembri during their relationship. On one occasion, she said, Schembri dragged her by her hair. The child, she added, was also subjected to verbal abuse and threats. She confirmed that one of their dogs had visible injuries and that there was blood on the walls after the animal was allegedly thrown against them.

A veterinary expert supported the claims of abuse, explaining that the dogs presented neurological issues and signs of physical trauma.

Despite Schembri’s claims that she cared for the animals and had not harmed them, the court sided with the detailed testimonies of the child and his mother, as well as evidence provided by medical and veterinary professionals.

The court dismissed Schembri’s version of events, particularly her assertion that the injuries were accidental or due to natural causes.

The court also considered evidence of psychological and emotional harm caused to the child, who expressed fear that Schembri might harm or even kill him. The child admitted that he had remained silent for a long time due to this fear.

Furthermore, the court found Schembri guilty of harassment, noting that after the end of her relationship with the boy's mother, she persistently made unwanted contact with the woman and her son, despite knowing that her behaviour was distressing.

In determining the sentence, the court acknowledged that Schembri had struggled with drug addiction in the past but had since made efforts to rehabilitate. However, it emphasised the serious and long-lasting impact of her actions, especially on the child, describing his experience as deeply traumatic and emotionally scarring.

The magistrate remarked that the betrayal of trust was profound, especially given the child had regarded her as a maternal figure. Rather than providing comfort or safety, she was the source of abuse and fear.

In addition to the prison sentence, Schembri was fined €15,000 and a protection order was issued in favour of the child and his mother for a period of three years.