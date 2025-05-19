Heroes, wizards and dragons: English mythology retold in Maltese

Horizons Publishers, in collaboration with the National Literacy Agency, has just published L-Ifirsa tal-Mejda t-Tonda (The Knights of the Round Table) by Norman C. Borg.

This is a collection of legends dating back to pre-unified England, in the period between the departure of the Roman legions and the Saxon invasions. It was an age precariously balanced between history and myth, paganism and religion, magic and reality.

In this edition, Norman C. Borg retells these episodes in simple Maltese language, suitable for readers aged ten years and above.

As the author explains: “Since Sir Thomas Malory collected and published these legends in the 13th century, they have kept inspiring young and adult readers alike with their celebration of honour, justice and honesty, values still yearned for nowadays.”

The book can be ordered from the Horizons website and is also available in leading bookshops around Malta and Gozo.