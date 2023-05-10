Marvel star Simu Liu currently in Malta for production of 'Last Breath'

Marvel star Simu Liu is currently in Malta for the production of “Last Breath”, an action drama based on the documentary of the same name.

Liu, who is best known for his lead role in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he was filming in Malta, where he asked for recommendations on what to do and see in Malta.

So I'm shooting in Malta and I know next to nothing about this beautiful country. Shout out your recos! — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) May 9, 2023

“Last Breath” is based on the story of a commercial diver stuck near the bottom of the North Sea with only five minutes of oxygen in his tank and 35 minutes away from any hopes of rescue. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Woody Harrelson, Finn Cole, and Cliff Curtis.

In a statement, Film Commissioner Johann Grech stated that Malta is becoming a home for filmmakers, and that the number of productions being filmed show that Malta is the place of opportunities in the film industry.

He highlighted that the film industry in Malta is growing, as more people are enlisting in the Commission’s specialist training courses.

This year, Malta will also host the first edition of the Mediterrane Film Festival, a collaboration between nine Mediterranean countries: France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Croatia, and Malta.