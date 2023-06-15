Eric Bana to deliver masterclass at Mediterrane Film Festival

Renowned Australian actor Eric Bana will be delivering a masterclass during the Mediterrane Film Festival later this month.

“Bana's presence highlights the festival's global appeal, attracting actors, producers, and representatives from renowned international studios,” said the Malta Film Commission on Thursday.

Bana's masterclass promises an “exceptional learning experience.”

Eric Bana is well-known for his notable performances in Malta, particularly in "Troy" (2004) and "Munich" (2005). In "Troy," Bana played Hector, filmed at Fort Ricasoli, Blue Lagoon, and Golden Bay.

In "Munich," he portrayed Avner Kaufman, with Malta serving as the backdrop for six different countries.

Bana's filmography also includes major blockbusters like "Hulk" (2003) and "Star Trek" (2009), the latter earning $385.7 million worldwide. He also starred in the TV series "Dirty John" (2018).

Mediterrane Film Festival is a platform showcasing talents from the Mediterranean region. It will be held in Valletta and other locations in Malta from June 25th to June 30th.

For more information and event schedules, visit the official festival website at www.mediterrane.com.