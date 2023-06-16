[WATCH] Crowe defends the power of 'Gladiator' which captured audiences for over two decades

Movie sequels can often be seen as a lazy cash grab, but acclaimed actor Russell Crowe believes that certain films deserve other installments.

As a renowned actor, Crowe shared his personal experiences with movie franchises, shedding light on the artistic considerations that go into deciding whether to reprise a beloved character or venture into uncharted territory.

“The greatest movies you see, you start feeling the end is coming, and you just want it to never end,” Crowe said, reflecting on his iconic portrayal of Maximus Decimus Meridius in the epic historical drama, Gladiator.

Speaking to MaltaToday, after his press conference in Valletta, Crowe said the same feeling captured the audience seeing 'Gladiator' nearly 24 years ago.

However, when approached about a sequel at the time, both Crowe and director Ridley Scott felt that 'Gladiator' had reached its own legacy, especially after winning the Oscar for Best Film.

"Gladiator' was kind of brutal as well," Crowe added, "we made them [the audience] fall in love with the character, and then we killed that character."

The artist, who is in Malta for a concert he is doing on Saturday evening, justified, however, the reboot of 'Gladiator' by saying that is a “completely different story, in the same world.”

He also explained how the 'Gladiator' sequel is not about Ridley Scott playing it economically safe either.

“He has been thinking about it for a very long time, he has a very sure clear idea of how to tell the second story. It is not a remake. It is a different story altogether.”

Crowe and his band, The Gentlemen Barbers, will be performing on June 17 at St George’s Square in Valletta in the lead-up in an exciting lead-up to the Mediterrane Film Festival.

Speaking at the press conference, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo highlighted how this event showcases the diverse range of attractions the country offers, catering to both tourists and locals in Valletta.

"Our goal remains to provide a high-quality experience. Having someone of Russell Crowe's international stature in our country is a testament to our commitment to integrating top-tier resources into our tourism product," Bartolo stated.

The upcoming event will not only feature renowned artist Russell Crowe and his musical band but also include performances by local artists Ivan Grech, Ira Losco, and Beth, alongside Janet Devlin and Lorraine O'Reilly.

The Oscar-winning actor had teased a summer appearance in Malta through a cryptic tweet, urging fans to "save the date." Now, all preparations have been completed, and the event is set to take place on Saturday night at Pjazza San Ġorġ.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from ticketline.com.mt.