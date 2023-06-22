Portuguese actor Joaquim de Almeida to attend the Mediterrane Film Festival

Portuguese actor Joaquim de Almeida, known for his roles in Queen of the South and Fast Five, will be part of the Mediterrane Film Festival next week, Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech told Malta Today.

Born in Lisbon in 1957, de Almeida has built an impressive international acting career and has become one of the most recognisable Portuguese actors, primarily known for playing villains in high-profile Hollywood productions.

His character in Clear and Present Danger, a drug cartel leader, was especially well-received and marked a significant point in his career. In Fast Five, part of the globally popular Fast & Furious franchise, de Almeida played a ruthless businessman, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile actor.

In Queen of the South, which was partly shot in Malta in 2018, he plays the character of Don Epifanio Vargas.

The Mediterrane Film Festival is scheduled to take place from 25th June till the 30th June.

