Miriana Conte will Serve in the Eurovision final after breaking Malta’s qualifier jinx

Miriana Conte has made it to the final of the Eurovision, breaking Malta’s qualifier jinx with a high-energy performance on Thursday night in Basel.

Conte was on fire at the St Jakobshalle arena, being the ninth semi-finalist on stage with her song Serving. Her performance, which kept the costume change and the gym balls, also saw the words DIVA NOT DOWN, emblazoned on stage at the end of the song.

Conte wooed the audience inside the arena to secure Malta’s place in Saturday’s final. Malta last made it to the final of the Eurovision in 2021 with Destiny.

Conte’s song earned buzz among Eurovision fans for its provocative lyrics that had to be changed after an EBU decision in March.

Saturday’s final will see the 20 countries that qualified from the two semi-finals on Tuesday and Thursday, join the big five—France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK—and host country Switzerland.

This is the 69th edition of the Eurovision.

Malta's Destiny was one of the guest singers on Thursday night after the organisers invited a handful of singers from the 2020 Eurovision edition that was cancelled because of the pandemic.