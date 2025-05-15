You looked? You’re hooked: Retargeting, FOMO appeals and young people | Ivan De Battista
The digital realm has become the constant companion of young people. From the endless scroll of social networking sites to the instant access afforded by smartphone technologies, the internet is an undeniable and often incessant presence in their lives.
Simultaneously, the advertising industry has evolved at breakneck speed, with programmatic advertisements now capable of delivering highly personalised and targeted messages. The advertising industry invests billions of euros yearly to reach young people with programmatic advertisements. This confluence of constant connectivity and hyper-targeted advertising makes understanding its impact on young minds increasingly vital.
A recent study delved into this complex interplay, specifically examining the influence of retargeted advertisements on young people in Malta. Retargeting is a digital reminder that follows individuals online. Suppose a young person visits a website and views a particular pair of trainers, for instance. In that case, they will soon find advertisements for those same trainers popping up on other websites they visit and across their social media feeds.
The study also explored a compelling psychological phenomenon: the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO). It revealed that FOMO, embedded within retargeted advertisements, can trigger anxiety and influence decision-making. Despite claims that FOMO doesn’t always affect them, its subtle manipulation can subconsciously capture attention, especially when associated with familiar products. The sheer volume of websites visited amplifies this effect, leading to a barrage of retargeted advertisements.
The findings suggest that retargeted advertisements that are enjoyable, interactive, informative, credible, and personalised to young people are more likely to be seen as valuable and useful. While entertaining and interactive advertisements can foster positive attitudes, their obtrusiveness and irritation can backfire. Incorporating FOMO appeals can be a powerful tool in shaping attitudes and driving clicks.
However, this power comes with responsibility. The study has important implications for young people, advertisers, policymakers, and parents. Young individuals need to be more aware of how their online activity fuels this advertising ecosystem and the subtle ways in which FOMO appeals can tap into their anxieties. Reading those often-ignored terms and conditions regarding cookies is a crucial first step.
Advertisers must tread carefully, respect young people’s data privacy and avoid overly aggressive or intrusive retargeting tactics that can breed resentment. While FOMO appeals can be effective, they should be employed ethically, avoiding the heightening of anxieties. The advent of the EU’s Digital Services Act underscores the need for a safer and more ethical online environment.
Policymakers play a vital role in empowering youth through media literacy education. Integrating this into school curricula from an early age is crucial, especially considering the prevalence of inflated age reporting on social media platforms. Policymakers must also ensure the enforcement of EU regulations and explore ethical considerations when basic emotions are targeted in advertising.
Parents must remain vigilant about their children’s online activities. Excessive internet and social media usage, particularly among those under 17, can lead to increased exposure to retargeted advertisements and potential negative impacts on mental well-being. Checking engagement instructions and addressing inflated age reporting are essential. When FOMO-driven retargeted advertisements influence children’s attitudes, they often pressure parents to make purchases.
These insights stem from my recently completed PhD in Marketing at the University of Malta, supported by the Tertiary Education Scholarship Scheme (TESS). The research has contributed significantly to understanding online advertising, particularly within the realm of AI-driven retargeted advertisements. The insights gained will inform future educational initiatives, policy development, and ethical advertising practices, helping young people navigate the AI-powered digital world with greater confidence and resilience.
Ivan De Battista is senior lecturer at the Institute for the Creative Arts, MCAST