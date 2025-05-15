My essentials: Caroline Tonna's cultural picks

About me

With a background in anthropology and art history, Caroline is a seasoned creative professional, art and dress historian, curator, author and broadcaster. Founder of Elegance magazine and author of Society Fashion In Malta: The Portrait Photography Of Leandro Preziosi 1830-1869, she has served as curator of Palazzo Falson, curated art, historic dress and photography exhibitions. She has also produced radio and TV programmes, notably the 13-episode documentary Moda L-Istorja. Caroline’s 40-year career of diverse experiences adds versatility to her creative profession and vision.

Book

I had bought The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of Women Who Sewed to Survive by Lucy Adlington before going abroad and it was so gripping and emotional, I could hardly believe I had arrived at my destination. The story is based on personal interviews with the last surviving Jewish dressmaker and archives, about a group of Jewish skilled women who survived Auschwitz by sewing clothes for SS officers and their wives. The research is incredibly detailed, but what really moved me were the personal stories of how these women found courage and resilience in the worst conditions. This book made me reflect on the cruelty we witness in current wars, and how fragile life is, yet also how resilient and hopeful we are even in the darkest times.

Film

I recently rewatched The Great Beauty (La Grande Bellezza) by Paolo Sorrentino and once again, I was completely swept away. It’s one of those unforgettable films that lingers in your mind, not just for its stunning visuals of Rome, but for its poetic take on life itself. To me, it is a powerful reminder of our constant search for happiness and what we think the ‘good life’ should be like, often leading to more disappointments than joys. But the film reminds us that real beauty does not lie in luxury or superficial things but the simple moments we often overlook. What made the film even more special was the soundtrack by DJ Bob Sinclair, paired with Raffaella Carra’ vocals that took me right back to my childhood, when I used to mimic Carra’s energetic dance moves and remembering how joy can be found in the simplest, most genuine memories!

Internet/TV

The TV goes on, the minute I’m out of bed at 6am. With my first cup of coffee in hand, I flip through news channels to catch up with the world’s chaos and look out for something more light-hearted, like the quirky French Connections on France 24, with the lovely duo Genie Godula and Solange Mougin. In the evening, I’m all about period drama and a good detective story. As for the internet, I use it mostly for research.

Music

I love any kind of music as long as it is melodic! I never miss out on the Jazz Festival in Malta that brings back many happy memories of my friend, Charles City Gatt. I also love going to the Opera when I’m abroad. On the other hand, I tag along to Rock concerts with my partner, who is a hardcore classic rock fan, which means I have learned to survive those too!

Place

Iceland! What a wild, fascinating island. It’s one of those places you cannot fully explain but simply experience it for yourself. The scenery is unreal. Nowhere else quite compares to it. There’s this powerful energy in the air, from thundering waterfalls and steaming geysers to active volcanoes, large glaciers and all kinds of wildlife. And whale watching is incredible. I keep telling all my friends: you must go!