GWU warns courier companies of service disruption if they don't fix 'clear violations of the law'

The General Workers’ Union (GWU) has warned food courier companies that it will act if they don’t address “clear violations of the law” against their employees.

The Hospitality and Food Section of the GWU has stated that these companies are not meeting the minimum legal standards for wages and working conditions for their workers.

This follows a series of meetings where the section’s secretary, Kevin Abela, spoke with numerous employees who expressed concerns about inadequate compliance with legal requirements and poor working conditions

“In light of these repeated complaints and clear violations of the law, we are requesting that these companies align themselves with legal standards immediately,” Abela said.

The GWU has warned that if the companies don’t issue a response regarding these irregularities, product and food distribution may be disrupted starting Saturday, 17 May at 12:00pm. “The Union is keeping the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations informed about the situation facing these workers.”

In the meantime, the GWU more platform workers have continued to approach the Union with their concerns.

Last week some 200 Wolt food couriers joined the union.