Film Commission: over €1.54 million awarded to 19 local productions
19 local productions have been awarded over €1.54 million in funds for productions as part of the Creative Malta scheme administered by the Malta Film Commission.
Launched in December 2022, the Creative Malta scheme was designed to better meet the industry’s needs.
The process has also been made simpler and more producer-friendly with a more straightforward application process that focuses on creativity, the commission has said.
“Additionally, the focus is for filmmakers to think globally, supporting more local producers and strengthening local productions further. This is a commitment to elevate Maltese film to a broader stage,” itr said.
The Malta Film Commission has also extended the cash rebate initiative, which can rise up to 50%, to local productions to support their projects further.
To date, the following individuals and companies have been awarded funds through Creative Malta:
Abigail Mallia – Take Two/Storyhouse
Blu Skies – Season 1: The Jenny Wilder Tapes
Scriptwriting – €30,000
Alex Camilleri – Solari Productions
Zejtune
Production – €380,000
Fabrizio Fenech – Anomaly Limited
Unur, Fama, Glorja
Production – €20,000
Hristijan Kostovski – Somnium Es
Beautiful Lie
Festival – €1,300
Hristijan Kostovski – Somnium Es
The Unity
Production – €4,000
Jean-Pierre Debattista – Toontuloon Limited
Best Friends with Fonzu the Rabbit
Development – €34,248
Jean-Pierre Debattista – Toontuloon Limited
The Pincher Slayer
Scriptwriting – €22,000
Joseph Azzopardi – 10th Man Pictures
Xelter
Production – €190,000
Justin Farrugia – Sharpshoot Media
Kamra 432
Production – €259,610
Justin Farrugia – Sharpshoot Media
The Women of George Cross Island
Festival – €700
Keith Tedesco – Lampa Stampa Ltd
The Home Straight
Production – €94,000
Keith Tedesco – Lampa Stampa Ltd
Tradizioni
Scriptwriting – €10,300
Mark Doneo – Mad Movies Productions
The Disappearance of Kelly Sinclair
Scriptwriting – €21,000
Matt Hookings – Camelot Films
The Lost Book of Creation
Scriptwriting – €30,000
Michael Carol Bartolo – Limestone Pictures Limited
It-Traġedja
Development – €20,000
Oliver Mallia – Pellikola
Mother Dearest
Production – €30,000
Peter Sant – Hereonin
Background Sound
Production – €300,000
Roger Zammit – Pineapple Media Ltd
Lost in a Stream
Development – €25,000
Sebastian Peiter – Urban Canyons
Pirates and Slaves
Production – €70,000