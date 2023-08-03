Film Commission: over €1.54 million awarded to 19 local productions

19 local productions have been awarded over €1.54 million in funds for productions as part of the Creative Malta scheme administered by the Malta Film Commission.

Launched in December 2022, the Creative Malta scheme was designed to better meet the industry’s needs.

The process has also been made simpler and more producer-friendly with a more straightforward application process that focuses on creativity, the commission has said.

“Additionally, the focus is for filmmakers to think globally, supporting more local producers and strengthening local productions further. This is a commitment to elevate Maltese film to a broader stage,” itr said.

The Malta Film Commission has also extended the cash rebate initiative, which can rise up to 50%, to local productions to support their projects further.

To date, the following individuals and companies have been awarded funds through Creative Malta:

Abigail Mallia – Take Two/Storyhouse

Blu Skies – Season 1: The Jenny Wilder Tapes

Scriptwriting – €30,000

Alex Camilleri – Solari Productions

Zejtune

Production – €380,000

Fabrizio Fenech – Anomaly Limited

Unur, Fama, Glorja

Production – €20,000

Hristijan Kostovski – Somnium Es

Beautiful Lie

Festival – €1,300

Hristijan Kostovski – Somnium Es

The Unity

Production – €4,000

Jean-Pierre Debattista – Toontuloon Limited

Best Friends with Fonzu the Rabbit

Development – €34,248

Jean-Pierre Debattista – Toontuloon Limited

The Pincher Slayer

Scriptwriting – €22,000

Joseph Azzopardi – 10th Man Pictures

Xelter

Production – €190,000

Justin Farrugia – Sharpshoot Media

Kamra 432

Production – €259,610

Justin Farrugia – Sharpshoot Media

The Women of George Cross Island

Festival – €700

Keith Tedesco – Lampa Stampa Ltd

The Home Straight

Production – €94,000

Keith Tedesco – Lampa Stampa Ltd

Tradizioni

Scriptwriting – €10,300

Mark Doneo – Mad Movies Productions

The Disappearance of Kelly Sinclair

Scriptwriting – €21,000

Matt Hookings – Camelot Films

The Lost Book of Creation

Scriptwriting – €30,000

Michael Carol Bartolo – Limestone Pictures Limited

It-Traġedja

Development – €20,000

Oliver Mallia – Pellikola

Mother Dearest

Production – €30,000

Peter Sant – Hereonin

Background Sound

Production – €300,000

Roger Zammit – Pineapple Media Ltd

Lost in a Stream

Development – €25,000

Sebastian Peiter – Urban Canyons

Pirates and Slaves

Production – €70,000