menu

Film Commission: over €1.54 million awarded to 19 local productions

19 local productions awarded over €1.54 million in funds for productions as part of the Creative Malta scheme administered by the Malta Film Commission

maltatoday
3 August 2023, 12:57pm
by Staff Reporter
2 min read

19 local productions have been awarded over €1.54 million in funds for productions as part of the Creative Malta scheme administered by the Malta Film Commission.
Launched in December 2022, the Creative Malta scheme was designed to better meet the industry’s needs.

The process has also been made simpler and more producer-friendly with a more straightforward application process that focuses on creativity, the commission has said.

“Additionally, the focus is for filmmakers to think globally, supporting more local producers and strengthening local productions further. This is a commitment to elevate Maltese film to a broader stage,” itr said.
The Malta Film Commission has also extended the cash rebate initiative, which can rise up to 50%, to local productions to support their projects further.

To date, the following individuals and companies have been awarded funds through Creative Malta:

Abigail Mallia – Take Two/Storyhouse 

Blu Skies – Season 1: The Jenny Wilder Tapes 

Scriptwriting – €30,000

Alex Camilleri – Solari Productions

Zejtune 

Production – €380,000

Fabrizio Fenech – Anomaly Limited 

Unur, Fama, Glorja 

Production – €20,000

Hristijan Kostovski – Somnium Es 

Beautiful Lie 

Festival – €1,300

Hristijan Kostovski – Somnium Es 

The Unity 

Production – €4,000

Jean-Pierre Debattista – Toontuloon Limited 

Best Friends with Fonzu the Rabbit 

Development – €34,248

Jean-Pierre Debattista – Toontuloon Limited 

The Pincher Slayer 

Scriptwriting – €22,000

Joseph Azzopardi – 10th Man Pictures 

Xelter 

Production – €190,000

Justin Farrugia – Sharpshoot Media 

Kamra 432 

Production – €259,610

Justin Farrugia – Sharpshoot Media 

The Women of George Cross Island 

Festival – €700

Keith Tedesco – Lampa Stampa Ltd 

The Home Straight 

Production – €94,000

Keith Tedesco – Lampa Stampa Ltd 

Tradizioni 

Scriptwriting – €10,300

Mark Doneo – Mad Movies Productions 

The Disappearance of Kelly Sinclair 

Scriptwriting – €21,000

Matt Hookings – Camelot Films 

The Lost Book of Creation  

Scriptwriting – €30,000

Michael Carol Bartolo – Limestone Pictures Limited  

It-Traġedja 

Development – €20,000

Oliver Mallia – Pellikola 

Mother Dearest 

Production – €30,000

Peter Sant – Hereonin 

Background Sound 

Production – €300,000

Roger Zammit – Pineapple Media Ltd 

Lost in a Stream 

Development – €25,000

Sebastian Peiter – Urban Canyons 

Pirates and Slaves 

Production – €70,000

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.