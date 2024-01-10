Be a gladiator for a day: Public invited to set visit at Fort Ricasoli

Experience the thrill of Gladiator 2 firsthand as the public is invited to spend an entire day on the set at Fort Ricasoli on January 21.

This exclusive opportunity was unveiled by the Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech via Facebook on Wednesday.

The much-anticipated sequel, directed by Sir Ridley Scott and featuring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal, had chosen the historic Fort Ricasoli as its filming location, in March.

MaltaToday initially broke the news of the Gladiator sequel being filmed in Malta, and it also disclosed that Fort Ricasoli would serve as the iconic backdrop for the Colosseum scenes.

Despite an initial summer kick-off, filming encountered a brief hiatus due to an actors' strike.

The Malta Film Commission shared on Facebook that the event is scheduled for January 21, running from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Attendees will have the chance to witness the recreation of the Colosseum and various other iconic structures from the Roman Empire.

Gladiator 2, a sequel to the iconic film released 24 years ago, stars Irish actor Paul Mescal alongside Hollywood heavyweights Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Derek Jacobi.

Building on the success of its predecessor, which earned Russell Crowe an Oscar for Best Actor and the film itself an Oscar for Best Picture, Gladiator 2 is expected to hit cinemas by the end of the year.