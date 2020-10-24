Face-masks and social distancing in the grandeur of Manoel Theatre - in pictures
Manoel Theatre re-opens to a socially distanced audience
On Friday night, Teatru Manoel re-opened since being closed in March, to a socially distanced audience with a performance by Nicola Said.
This is one of many performances to be held at Teatru Manoel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Performances are one hour long with limited seating capacity due to social distancing regulations.
All photos by Mark Zammit Cordina.
More in Music