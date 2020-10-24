menu

Face-masks and social distancing in the grandeur of Manoel Theatre - in pictures

Manoel Theatre re-opens to a socially distanced audience

24 October 2020, 7:58am

On Friday night, Teatru Manoel re-opened since being closed in March, to a socially distanced audience with a performance by Nicola Said.

This is one of many performances to be held at Teatru Manoel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Performances are one hour long with limited seating capacity due to social distancing regulations.

All photos by Mark Zammit Cordina.

Maltese soprano Nicola Said. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Maltese soprano Nicola Said. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Maltese soprano Nicola Said. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Maltese soprano Nicola Said. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

More in Music
Face-masks and social distancing in the grandeur of Manoel Theatre - in pictures
Music

Face-masks and social distancing in the grandeur of Manoel Theatre - in pictures
Brooding Britannia: ‘I understand the offence but where does it stop?’ – Joseph Calleja
Music

Brooding Britannia: ‘I understand the offence but where does it stop?’ – Joseph Calleja
Matthew Vella
Carrying the DIY vibe worldwide | Alexandra Aquilina, Daniel Borg
Music

Carrying the DIY vibe worldwide | Alexandra Aquilina, Daniel Borg
Teodor Reljic
[WATCH] Composing for genuine love: ‘Kun’ by KYM
Music

[WATCH] Composing for genuine love: ‘Kun’ by KYM
Teodor Reljic
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.