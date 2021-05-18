Eurovision 2021: Destiny makes it to the final

Destiny has made it to the final night of the Eurovision Song Contest with a powerful rendition of Je Me Casse in the Rotterdam Ahoy.

She was one of 10 singers who qualified from the 16 who took part in the first semi-final on Tuesday night in the Netherlands.

Destiny, who performed in a silver outfit and boots, showcased her strong voice in a confident, playful and powerful performance.

In her first comments after getting off the stage, Destiny said she enjoyed performing and gave her all. "Thank you for your support," she said.

The 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest had to be postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rotterdam Ahoy’s maximum capacity was reduced to 3,500 people in the audience due to COVID-19 restrictions. All spectators were seated but no less colourful and noisy than usual.

The second semi-final will be held on Thursday when another 10 singers will be making it to the final.

The Big-Five countries – France, Germany, Italy, Spain and UK – and the host country will compete directly in the final.

Odds surge after performance

Betting companies maintained their prediction that Destiny will finish third in the final. However, while she started the night with a 13% chance, by the end of it, Destiny was running at 17% chance of finishing third.

Italy and France remain top favourites with 24% and 18% chance respectively.

On Sunday, the Maltese singer missed the official opening of the festival after members of the Icelandic delegation residing in the same hotel tested positive for COVID-19.

The Maltese delegation was eventually given the all-clear to participate in Monday’s dress rehearsal and jury semi-final after testing negative.