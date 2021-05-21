Eurovision 2021: History not on Destiny’s side as she is drawn to sing 6th in final

Destiny was drawn to sing in the first half of tomorrow’s Eurovision final that will see singers from 26 countries vying for the crown.

Destiny will be the 6th on stage to sing Je Me Casse at the Rotterdam Ahoy, just after Russia.

The running order sees the top two favourites – Italy and France – sing in the second half of the final. The Italian rock group Maneskin will sing Zitti e buoni in the 24th place, while French singer Barbara Pravi will sing Voilà in the 20th place.

Malta slipped to third place in the odds table as bookmakers put Italy and France ahead to win the contest.

Cyprus’s Elena Tsagrinou will open the show with El Diablo while San Marino’s Senhit and Flo Rida will close the evening with Adrenalina.

Taking to social media, Destiny said she was “thrilled” to perform Je Me Casse in front of millions of people.

“I am so happy to deliver the empowerment message to all of you out there. Je Me Casse is not about me but about all ladies out there. Be who you want to be, do what you want to do and don’t let anyone bring you down even when things look rough,” she said.

If statistics are anything to go by, Malta’s first half placing is a bad omen. From the last 22 editions, only seven winners, or 32%, had sung in the first half of the final night.

However, four of these winners were in the past six years, giving rise to hope that Destiny can emulate the likes of the last winner, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands, and Conchita Wurst from Austria who grabbed the crown in 2014.

On Tuesday, Destiny stole the show in the first semi-final with a powerful, confident and playful performance that wooed audiences.