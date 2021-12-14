Glorious baroque music for January as Valletta Baroque Festival returns

The glorious sounds of baroque tunes will once again spruce up January as the Valletta Baroque Festival returns. This January marks the 10th edition of the festival, which was founded in 2013 by Kenneth Zammit Tabona, and has recently been added to Festivals Malta’s portfolio of events.

Speaking about the prestigious festival’s star qualities, Zammit Tabona notes how “since its launch, the Valletta Baroque Festival has treated audiences to a unique event featuring some of the best soloists and ensembles in the baroque music scene.”

This year’s edition boasts an eclectic melange of local and international performers. From the international scene, highlights include Bach’s Four Orchestral Suites performed by Ensemble Les Passions de L'Ame, Bern’s resident early music ensemble that seeks to create fresh sounds. The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment is one of the world’s leading orchestras giving performances characterised by energy, insight and vitality on period instruments. Audiences will be treated to their rendition of Handel’s Opera – Aci, Galatea e Polifemo.

Some of Malta’s finest artists, namely soprano Gillian Zammit, alto Marvic Monreal, and tenors Cliff Zammit Stevens and Albert Buttigieg together with the Valletta Baroque Ensemble and Kor Malta will perform baroque heavyweight Handel’s Messiah, a masterpiece, remarkably composed in just 24 days. “What is almost beyond comprehension, however,” notes John Bawden, “is how in these three weeks he was able to create a work of such sustained inspiration, power and seemingly inexhaustible invention. More than 250 years have passed since its first performance, yet Messiah’s status as one of the great icons of European music remains undiminished, and it continues to speak to millions of people of many cultures and faiths around the world”.

And for something slightly different, local musicians The Rock Troupers along with the Valletta Baroque Ensemble present BaRock, giving well-loved rock songs a baroque twist.

The Valletta Baroque Festival is produced by Festivals Malta in collaboration with Teatru Manoel and Visit Malta with between the 14 and 29 of January 2022. For tickets and for more information, visit www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt