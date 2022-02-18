Chris Scicluna, star of 1994 Eurovision song More Than Love, passes away

Songwriter Chris Scicluna, who in 1994 took Malta to the Eurovision Song Contest final with his singer wife Moira, has died. He was 62.

Together, Chris Scicluna and Moira Stafrace formed a lasting musical partnership that propelled them to nationwide fame in 1994 with their song ‘More Than Love’. They remained ever-present on the Maltese musical scence with various band iterations over the years.

Stafrace leaves to mourn wife Moira and daughter Michela.

“With a shattered and a broken heart, we say goodbye to my beloved husband Chris,” Moira Stafrace said on Facebook.

“Father to our daughter Michela. Best friend. Music mentor. Traveling buddy. My shadow for the past 27 years. Thank you for the beautiful life we shared, a full live of love, amazing passion for music. Our adventures, our travels, we shared a lot of wonderful experiences together as music lovers and husband and wife. I love you Chris. Fly high, my hubby. Hope you’re rocking’ up there.”