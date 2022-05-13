Earth Garden Festival to take place in June after two year absence

The Earth Garden Festival will take place from 3 to 5 June at the Ta' Qali picnic area following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

To mark the festival’s 15-year anniversary, admission will be free as a “thank you” to the public, organisers have said.

However, the public is still encouraged to donate to an environmental NGO which will be announced in the coming days.

This year's lineup will be composed of various foreign and local acts, with ten distinct areas, each having its own special feature.

Due to the postponement of the 2020 and 2021 editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many camping spots have already been reserved. However, camping tickets are still available for purchase.

The picnic area will host up to 1,500 campers, with more than 25,000 festival-goers expected overall.

“In its 15-year anniversary, the festival continues to offer festival-goers a fusion of world music that spans multiple genres and incorporates the most unlikely performers,” organisers said.

There will also be a wide range of music from ska to blues, reggae, alternative rock, psychedelic trance, techno, acid, house, gypsy, and more.

The Earth Garden Festival has also maintained its focus on keeping things green. The festival has continually improved its green strategy and strived to find new ways to increase public awareness of environmental issues.