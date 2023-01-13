Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock 'n' roll superstar Elvis Presley, dies aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock 'n' roll superstar Elvis Presley, died at the age of 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, said when announcing her death on Thursday evening.

The news came after Lisa Marie Presley had been transported to a hospital in Los Angeles, California for cardiac arrest.

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37 am (18:37 GMT) following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department. Property records indicate Presley was a resident at the address.

The artist attended the Golden Globes awards event in Los Angeles with her mother two days before she was hospitalised, as part of the cast of Baz Luhrmann's renowned biopic Elvis. Austin Butler received best actor in a motion picture drama for his portrayal as the King on the night.

Lisa Marie Presley was born in 1968 and was nine years old when her father died in 1977. Presley who was also a musician herself was married four times including to actor Nicolas Cage and singer Michael Jackson.

When her father died, Lisa Marie became the only heir of the Elvis Presley Trust, which maintained Graceland and other assets with Elvis Presley Enterprises until she sold her controlling stake in 2005. She did however keep possession of Graceland Mansion and the surrounding grounds.