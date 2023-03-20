It’s almost showtime! The annual song contest Mużika Mużika starts this week

Mużika Mużika starts this week, and Festivals Malta is applying the final touches to the third edition of this annual spectacular. During a press conference held last week at the venue, the agency revealed the guest artists for this year’s festival, including guest of honour Ira Losco.

The festival is renowned for its spectacular stage, which Festivals Malta revealed during one of its podcasts on the festival’s social media platforms.

Designed by Gerald Agius Ordway, the stage was fabricated to accommodate an orchestra of over 50 musicians that will be accompanying the contestants, while also taking into account the visual versatility required for a television show of this calibre.

Year after year, the stage never ceases to impress, and as we could see from the visuals released so far, this year will be no different. Seeing it in person will be a whole other experience. The stage looks impressive, and is at par with what our European counterparts present for festivals like Mużika Mużika.

Festivals Malta is setting the bar high for all festivals taking place in Malta. Artists taking part in this annual festival have nothing but praise for this agency’s professionalism, attention to detail and impeccable organisation.

The third edition of Mużika Mużika will be taking place between the 23 and the 25 March at MFCC in Ta’ Qali and will be broadcast live on TVM at 9pm. Tickets are nearly sold out but festival goers can still find some seats for the semifinal. The level of the semifinalist songs is quite high, and the competition keeps getting tougher.

With a balanced mix of established and upcoming artists in the running, who will be crowned winner of the 2023 edition of Mużika Mużika?

