Singing doctor Gianluca Bezzina wins third edition of Mużika Mużika festival

Gianluca Bezzina won the third edition of Mużika Mużika with his love song Sabiħa, 10 years after representing Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest.

A doctor by profession, Bezzina captured hearts and minds with a song dedicated to his beautiful wife. The song was written by Joe Julian Farrugia with musical arrangements by Philip Vella.

He received the most votes from the judges and the second highest tally from the televoting public to win with 122 points.

X Factor finalists, the youngsters Drakard and Lisa Gauci placed second with their song Jekk Mhux Int. They garnered 99 points.

The festival, organised by Festivals Malta, is a musical celebration of the Maltese language and has earned plaudits for its high standards. Music artists are also accompanied live by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

The festival started on Thursday with 20 songs, which were shortlisted to 12 for the final night on Saturday.

The final night also saw last year’s winner Kurt Calleja duet with Ira Losco to the tune of his winning song Bla Tarf as part of the interval show.

On Friday, dubbed the night of the classics, all participants sang to classic Maltese tunes accompanied by veteran singers, including 83-year-old David Azzopardi and his song Tini Idejk.

The festival was hosted by TV personalities Keith Demicoli, Moira Delia and Claire Agius.