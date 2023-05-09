Hey, wait! Malta fails to reach Eurovision final

Malta has failed to make it to the final night of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool at the end of the first semi-final night.

The Busker, composed of trio, Dav. Jr, Jean Paul Borg and Sean Meachen, failed to make it among the top 10 on Tuesday night. The group wearing quirky sweaters competed with the song Dance (Our Own Party).

The semi-final result was determined through televoting. The televote took place during the live broadcast of the show. The 15 participating countries, as well as France, Germany and Italy, were voting in this semi-final.

The 10 successful qualifiers will join the qualifiers from the second semi-final on Thursday, and the Big Five plus reigning contest champions Ukraine, in the Grand Final on Saturday 13 May.

The Eurovision is being held in Liverpool since it was not possible to hold the contest in Ukraine because of the ongoing war.

The 10 countries that made it to the final from the first semi-final night are:

🇭🇷 Croatia | Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!

🇲🇩 Moldova | Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna

🇨🇭 Switzerland | Remo Forrer - Watergun

🇫🇮 Finland | Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

🇨🇿 Czechia | Vesna - My Sister's Crown

🇮🇱 Israel | Noa Kirel - Unicorn

🇵🇹 Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração

🇸🇪 Sweden | Loreen - Tattoo

🇷🇸 Serbia | Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava

🇳🇴 Norway | Alessandra - Queen of Kings