Irish singer and activist Sinéad O'Connor dies aged 56
O'Connor was best known for her single Nothing Compares 2 U, which hit number one around the world
Irish singer and activist Sinéad O'Connor has died at the aged of 56.
In a statement, the singer's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.
Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
She was best known for her single Nothing Compares 2 U, which hit number one around the world.