‘King of Waltz’ André Rieu set to enthrall fans with Malta concerts

The Dutch violinist André Rieu, known by many as the “King of the Waltz”, will see the crowds turn out en masse for his Malta concert the night of Friday 1 September.

The classical musician is a superstar in his own right with his hit worldwide concert touring act and his best-selling albums and concert films. He will also hold a second concert at the Floriana Granaires on Saturday 2 September.

“The people are waiting to have an evening they will never forget and that’s what we give them so my orchestra will come, together we will have so much joy and so much fun that sparkles jump over through the audience and then everybody had fun and that’s why we come to Malta,” Rieu told the press upom arrival at Malta International Airport.

At 73, the superstar violinist has sold well over 40 million CDs worldwide, with tours that feature popular classical favourites like “The Blue Danube” waltz or modern film themes such as music from “The Godfather”. His orchestral tours sell millions in tickets, attracting tens of thousand fans enthralled by his 55-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Rieu’s schmaltzy concerts bring a heavy dose of spectacle, with female musicians wearing ball-gowns in pastel colours, and lighting effects to match the spectacular kitsch of his over-the-top rendition of classical favourites.