Rosa Kwir and Bewyld present Mykki Blanco: An unmissable night of music and artistry

Queer archive project Rosa Kwir, in collaboration with Bewyld, are proudly presenting the acclaimed rapper, performance artist, and activist, Mykki Blanco, in a sensational live performance and DJ set on Thursday night.

Mykki Blanco is a force to be reckoned with in the world of music and performance art. Having collaborated with icons like Madonna, Teyana Taylor, Michael Stipe, and Blood Orange, Mykki's work transcends boundaries and defies categorisation.

The event, set to take place at the Rosa Kwir venue in Balzan, will also feature DJ Sunta.

With doors opening at 9pm, this promises to be a night of unforgettable music, artistry, and celebration.

The concert promises to be a unique performance that will help usher in EuroPride in Malta.