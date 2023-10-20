Ed Sheeran to perform in Malta next summer

Award-winning superstar Ed Sheeran will perform in Malta next summer as part of his highly anticipated European tour.

According to his website, Ed Sheeran will perform in Malta somewhere between June and July. More details will be published on 6 November.

The 32-year-old singer recently secured his seventh straight UK number one album with Autumn Variations, his second album of the year. All of the singer’s albums since his debut album + (Plus) have topped the UK albums chart.

This is the first time that Sheeran will be performing in Malta, following in the footsteps of other global singers who have performed on the island over the past year.

Sheeran’s music is known for its blend of various genres, including pop, folk, acoustic, and R&B.