New release for Ġenn’s remix tracks with Joon edit of ‘A Muse (In Limbo)’

Anglo-Maltese quartet Ġenn’s new release from their acclaimed 2023 debut unum remix project is an edit of ‘A Muse (In Limbo)’ by fellow Maltese artist Joon.

In selecting artists for their reimagining of unum tracks, Ġenn placed a strong focus on PoC and queer artists, given the same creative freedom and experimentation explored in unum, as interpreted by each individual. The collection is completed on February 23rd with Grove’s take on ‘Le Saut Du Pigeon’, following New Delhi based producer Goya’s take on ‘Calypso’ from earlier this month.

Joon, the electronic solo project by Maltese songwriter Yasmin Kuymizakis, immerses listeners in a world of dreamy mysticism with her ethereal vocals, celestial synths, and self-directed music videos inspired by B-movie. Her debut album Dream Again was released on label Italians Do It Better in 2021, delivering a fusion of cushioned beats, woozy electronic layers, and messages of hope.

In 2023, Joon embarked on a direct support tour alongside Future Islands and performances at renowned festivals like Corona Capital in Guadalajara in Mexico, sharing the stage with esteemed artists such as Thundercat, Pussy Riot, Poolside and Regina Spektor.

“We’re excited to continue this remix project with Joon’s remix of ‘A Muse (In Limbo,)’” Ġenn said. “As a band, collaborating with other artists is something that we genuinely enjoy as it reinvigorates why we do music in the first place. So when we came up with the remix project idea, we chose three individual artists from three different countries – the UK (Bristol), Malta, and India – who aren’t afraid of pushing the envelope and challenging the norms in their respective countries.”

Ġenn are made up of guitarist Janelle Borg, drummer Sofia Rosa Cooper, bassist Leanne Zammit, and vocalist Leona Farrugia.Key shows from Ġenn across all Britain in the next months follow on from a raucous set at Rockaway Beach earlier this year, as well as in support of Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Do Nothing, Cleopatrick, Pussy Riot, JOHN, BC Camplight, Girli, TV Priest and more, and performances at The Great Escape, and ESNS representing Malta.

The band have found radio champions in Steve Lamacq, Amy Lamé, Tom Robinson and Don Letts at BBC 6Music as well as John Kennedy at Radio X (including a live session) and KEXP.

Press acclaim has come from Pitchfork, The Independent, Loud & Quiet, Rough Trade, Clash, Under The Radar, DIY, Line Of Best Fit, Beats Per Minute and more, with nods of approval setting the foundations for an imperious and exciting push towards their formidable debut.

Ġenn are supported by Arts Council Malta.