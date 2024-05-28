Open jamming stage at 97 Notes music bar in Valletta

A growing community of musicians in Malta and beyond gets together every Thursday at the 97 Notes music bar-restaurant on Strait Street, in Valletta for their unique open jamming stage.

Guitarist Andrew Francica is now making a call for more musicians to join the stage at 97 Notes. “We have a nice little community of Maltese and foreign musicians who come together here to jam. I would love for this to grow and bloom, so I would like to attract more artists to attend.”

The jam sessions happen every Thursday from 8pm till late at 97 Notes’s open-stage sessions, where a fully-loaded stage set up with PA system, monitors, guitar and bass amps, drum kit and electric piano awaits. “It’s a great space to mingle, play with one another and network,” says Francica. “The main theme is improvisation, which of course has a very broad and unlimited spectrum… everyone is welcome!”