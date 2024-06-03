Arts council to give musicians evicted from Rampol garage complex financial assistance

Arts Council Malta will be providing displaced musicians from the former Rampol garage complex in Birkirkara with financial assistance to continue working on their art.

Arts Council Malta (ACM) will provide subsidies amounting to €1,500 for the first year, followed by an additional €600 for each of the subsequent two years. This comprehensive support package totals €2,700 per unit (band / lead-musician) over a three-year period.

“These funds are strategically aimed at alleviating the heightened costs associated with securing new rehearsal spaces. This includes covering increased rental fees, utility bills, soundproofing, and essential maintenance expenses. By reducing these financial strains, the support will enable bands to focus intently on their music, ensuring a smoother transition with greater stability and confidence,” the ACM said in a statement.

The displacement has affected a significant number of artists. The forecast currently includes 25 bands and artists who have either received eviction notices or already departed their spaces. A significant number of artists based in ex-Rampol have already vacated their garages in search of alternative solutions.

The primary concern remains the longevity and sustainability of the musicians and bands. The displacement from ex-Rampol, Birkirkara – which is privately owned – has not only disrupted their practice routines but also imposed significant financial burdens. “It is imperative that these issues are addressed promptly to prevent adverse effects on such careers.”

Given that bands were previously paying €800-€900 per year, a €1,500 subsidy represents significant support, covering approximately two years of their original expenses, ACM said.

The assistance will be provided through a strategic financial support initiative, titled the ExRampol, Birkirkara Bands (One-Time) Support Scheme, with two scheduled calls in June and September 2024. The call is not competitive, but is being awarded on eligibility, based on which artists currently use the spaces. There will also be a consultation process carried out with those affected, in accordance with the principles of participatory governance enshrined in Strategy 2025. Following the release of this pilot programme, an evaluation research process will be conducted.

“With immediate response to a moment of crisis when a considerable number of bands found themselves about to be evicted from the garages where they were working, Arts Council Malta offered the assistance requested. ACM understands the importance of investing in the sector of alternative music, and firmly believes that the musicians who work in this sector should be included in public funding schemes available, because by means of their experimentation and originality of their creative output, these artists are providing a seminal contribution in the growth process of the sector of the alternative Maltese and Gozitan music scene,” the council’s executive chairman Albert Marshall said.