September music: classical, soul, and film scores at Manoel and Teatru Rjal

September at Pjazza Teatru Rjal and the Manoel Theatre will not fail to enthuse patrons with four exceptional events.

This Friday, September 6, Pjazza Teatru Rjal welcomes the Crossbones Trombones from Belgium, a group of five young professional trombone players who come together out of their passion for the instrument and now appearing on the world’s biggest stages performing anything from classical to pop and film music.

On September 13, the Malta Concert Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Joe Brown will be sure to entertain its audience in MCO Soul, Rhythm ‘n’ Blues. The Malta Concert Orchestra, together with singers Olivia Lewis, Mike Spiteri and Christian Arding, will be performing such genre standards as Soul Man in America, Sweet Soul Music, Stand By Me, and Dancing in the Street among others.

The final summer concert for the Malta Concert Orchestra will be held on September 27 at Pjazza Teatru Rjal and will be dedicated to Music from the Movies. From the big screen to Pjazza Teatru Rjal, the Malta Concert Orchestra together with Edward Ellul, Talitha Dimech and Victorio Gauci will be performing some of the most iconic movie scores, interpreted live under the direction of Maestro Joe Brown.

Award-winning Trio Incendio at Teatru Manoel

On Wednesday 18 September, Teatru Manoel welcomes the award-winning concert trio Trio Incendio from Prague for an evening of enchanting chamber music performed by young, talented musicians, in celebration of the year of Czech Music 2024.

Founded in 2016 in Prague, Czech Republic, by the musicians themselves, Trio Incendio features pianist Karolína Františová, violinist Filip Zaykov and cellist Vilém Petras. The concert trio quickly established itself as one of the most distinctive young European ensembles, performing in some of the finest European venues like the Wigmore Hall in London, Philharmonie Berlin and Rudolfinum in Prague. The young trio is recognized for its sense of delicacy and style in works of classicism, a warmth of sound in their interpretation of romantic pieces, as well as a captivating approach to contemporary music.

During the concert at Teatru Manoel, they will perform a selection of compositions from the late 19th and early 20th Centuries. Lasting roughly an hour, the programme includes Bohuslav Martinů’s Trio No. 3 in C, H.332, Franz Liszt’s Tristia for Piano Trio, S. 378c (after La Valée d’Obermann), and Antonín Dvořák’s Trio Nr. 2 g-Moll, Op. 26.

These compositions feature highly dramatic scores, punctuated by romantic elements and a sense of grandeur. Featuring both allegro and andante tempos, the music presented on the night is not only sure to please lovers of classical and chamber music, but would also provide an impressive introduction to the genre for curious listeners.

Children over the age of 6 are welcome to attend the concert and experience this magical genre of live music for perhaps the first time.

Trio Incendio has won several international competitions such as the Joseph Haydn Competition in Vienna, Joseph Joachim Competition in Weimar, Gianni Bergamo Classic Music Award in Lugano, Coop Music Awards in Cremona, Concorso Musicale “Marcello Pontillo” in Firenze, and the Bohuslav Martinů Competition in Prague, where they also gained the Special Prize for the best interpretation of work by Martinů. The trio participates regularly in the International Summer Academy in Reichenau organised by the University of Music in Vienna. At the Academy, they were awarded various prizes for the best interpretation of Czech contemporary music as well as the Chamber Music Prize for the best ensemble of the Academy and the Audience Award.