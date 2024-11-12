Ħamrun’s newest każin is ISSA, a centre for emerging arts

Electronic Music Malta has opened a new chapter in the history of contemporary Maltese music with its very own każin in Ħamrun, called ISSA.

Kurt Buttigieg, Artistic Director for ISSA, and a long-time resident of Ħamrun, said EMM’s will be joining the town’s rich and thriving commercial and artistic network. “We are proud to be based in Ħamrun, a community with its own set of social challenges, but one which is rapidly becoming a beacon of positive change and a hive of culture and sports in a multicultural setting. We want to contribute to this ongoing renewal.”

During the opening of this new community space, EMM president Edwin Balzan launched the continuation of the programme for the annual Circuits programme, which foresees the participation of a number of distinguished guests and experts in the field of music, arts, and culture. Some of the first names include Howard Keith Debono, Mike Spiteri, Mark Dingli [Specs], Keith Farrugia [Sound Synthesis], Monika Jovanovska, Mark Grima and Matthew Agius [U-Bahn], and Cedrik Fermont.

EMM provides the the electronic music community with an opportunity to engage in workshops, interviews, and talks on various topics. Circuits @ISSA is aimed at further strengthening EMM’s mission of promoting educational opportunities and dialogue across different artistic and cultural spheres.

Kurt Buttigieg aded that ISSA will create greater community cohesion through creative and innovative collaborations, ultimately establishing a multi-cultural hub for emerging artists and the general public.

“The cultural and social validity of drawing on the rich local tradition of każini, as well as the tradition of artist-run spaces, creates a hybrid concept which is internationally-minded but firmly rooted in the local context.

“It is as ‘a place for those who need it and those who respect it’. In other words, a convivial place open for collaborations on many fronts: music, exhibitions, social work, debates, workshops, as well as other events and disciplines. No genres, only opportunities!”