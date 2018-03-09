[WATCH] Taboo: Malta's official Eurovision song video released

Christabelle will be representing Malta with the song Taboo in the Eurovision song contest to be held in Lisbon next May 

kurt_sansone
9 March 2018, 11:45pm
by Kurt Sansone
Christabelle in the official video of her song Taboo
Christabelle in the official video of her song Taboo

The official video for Christabelle’s poignant song Taboo was released on Friday evening as the singer gears up for the Eurovision song contest next May.

The video’s story line captures the challenges various people face and how they are exploited for their weaknesses.

Christabelle is the heroine who enters the fight ring and helps the baying crowd break the taboo. The song is about mental health and the need to break the silence surrounding the subject.

A screen shot from Taboo's official video
A screen shot from Taboo's official video

The video was produced by PBS, the public broadcaster, and was filmed over 72 hours. It included some 200 extras and was filmed in four different locations.

Christabelle won the Malta contest on 3 February receiving maximum points from the judges and televoting.

