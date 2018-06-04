menu

[WATCH] Emma Muscat fails to make it to Amici final

The 19-year-old was eliminated during last night's semi-final, leaving her Maltese fans devastated 

maria_pace
4 June 2018, 8:32am
by Maria Pace

Maltese singer Emma Muscat was yesterday eliminated during the semi-final of Italian talent show Amici.

The 19-year-old couldnt' hold back the tears when her elimination was announced, but cracked a smile and thanked everyone for their support.

Her elimination came after a sing-off with Eimar, which was based solely on televoting. This angered many of Emma’s Maltese fans on  Facebook and Social media, who could not vote during the Italian show.

The four finalist are now Irama, Lauren, Carmen and Einar, who won the final sing-off against Emma.

But it’s not the end for Emma, as she was offered a recording contract with Warner Music, following an interview with one of the label’s talent scouts. She has also earned more than 470,000 followers on Instagram during her appearance on the reality TV show.

