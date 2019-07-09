[WATCH] Ava Max and Bebe Rexha promise high-energy performance for Isle of MTV

“Nice people” and “amazing sea” – Isle of MTV stars Ava Max and Bebe Rexha had expected praise for the Maltese ahead of their performance at the Granaries tonight.

The two singers, who will be headlining this year’s popular free concert, told the press they were also enjoying the island’s culinary offerings. “I love Malta, the food is delicious, the people are nice and the water is amazing,” Rexha said.

The two singers said they were exciting at performing before thousands expected to attend the festival tonight. “My biggest performance was at Wembley, and I expect the crowd tonight to match up to the energy I felt there,” Max, 25, said.

Both artists said they expected an energetic crowd and hoped their performance tonight would live up to their fans’ expectations.

Rexha said her new album was “almost 70% done”.

“You can expect a punk feeling and attitude from the songs,” Rexha said, adding that the album will include a collaboration with English DJ Jax Jones.

Max said that her new album would be released in due time. “I’ll be releasing some singles before the album comes out,” she said.

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and British grime artist Wiley will also be performing at the Granaries tonight.

Local singers Emma Muscat, Gaia Cauchi, Owen Leuellen and X-Factor winner Michela will be joining them.

Massive crowds are expected, with attendees warned to stay hydrated due to the sweltering heat.

Special bus routes in operation

Malta Public Transport is operating a special bus service from Valletta after the Isle of MTV event in Floriana tonight. The special network covers all towns to accommodate event goers with the routes below:

Route S10 – Departs from Valletta Bay A2 at 23:00, 23:45, and 00:30 towards Kalkara and makes stops in Floriana, Blata l-Bajda, Marsa, Paola, Għajn Dwieli, Isla, Bormla, Birgu, and Xgħajra.

Route S20 – Departs from Valletta Bay A3 every 30 minutes between 23:00 and 00:30 towards Msida and makes stops in Floriana, Pietà, Gżira, Mrabat, San Ġwann, Taż-Żwejt, Kappara, and Tal-Qroqq.

Route S30 – Departs from Valletta Bay A4 every 15 minutes between 23:00 and 01:00 towards Buġibba and makes stops in Floriana, Pietà, Msida, Tal-Qroqq, Birkirkara bypass, Lija, Iklin, Għargħur, Naxxar, Mosta, Tarġa Gap, and Burmarrad.

Route S40 – Departs from Valletta Bay A6 at 23:30, 23:45, and 00:30 towards Għajn Tuffieħa and makes stops in Floriana, Pietà, Msida, Tal-Qroqq, Birkirkara Valley Road, Lija, Mosta, Tarġa Gap, Mġarr, and Manikata.

Route S41 – Departs Valletta Bay A5 every 15 minutes between 23:00 and 00:30 towards Ċirkewwa and makes stops in Floriana, Pietà Msida, Tal-Qroqq, Birkirkara bypass, Lija, Mosta, Tarġa Gap, Burmarrad, St Paul’s Bay, Xemxija, Mellieħa, and Għadira Bay.

Route S50 – Departs from Valletta Bay A7 every 15 minutes between 23:00 and 00:30 towards Rabat and makes stops in Floriana, Ħamrun, Santa Venera, Mrieħel, Attard, Ta’ Qali, Saqqajja, Rabat Interchange, Mtarfa, Rabat Vjal il-Ħaddiem, and Dingli.

Route S60 – Departs Valletta Bay A8 every 20 minutes between 23:00 and 00:00 with a final trip at 00:30 towards Siġġiewi and makes stops in Floriana, Ħamrun, Marsa Park & Ride, Qormi San Sebastjan, Qormi San Edwardu, Qormi Polyclinic, Qormi Mdina Road, and Żebbuġ.

Route S70 – Departs Valletta Bay A9 every 20 minutes between 23:00 and 00:00 with a final trip at 00:30 towards Mqabba and makes stops in Floriana, Blata l-Bajda, Marsa, St Vincent de Paul, Luqa, Kirop, Safi, Żurrieq Xarolla, Żurrieq Blue Grotto, Żurrieq Centre, and Qrendi.

Route S80 – Departs Valletta Bay A10 every 20 minutes between 23:00 and 00:40 towards Gudja and makes stops in FLoriana, Blata -l-Bajda, Marsa Park & Ride, Marsa Aldo Moro, Paola, Tarxien, Santa Luċija, Bulebel, Żejtun, Bir id-Deheb, Marsaxlokk, Birżebbuġa, and Għaxaq.

Route S90 – Departs Valletta Bay A11 every 20 minutes between 23:00 and 00:40 towards Marsascala and makes stops in Floriana, Blata l-Bajda, Marsa, Paola, Fgura, Zabbar, and Marsascala Qaliet.

Route N13 – Departs Valletta Bays A12 and A13 according to demand towards Pembroke Park & Ride and makes stops in Floriana, Pietà, Msida, Gżira, Sliema Ferries, Sliema Tower Road, Spinola, St Julian’s, and Paceville.