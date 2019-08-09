[WATCH] Musical depicting Freddie Portelli’s career premieres tonight

Musical depicting Freddie Portelli's career premieres tonight

Freddie Portelli’s tribute musical, Il-Kbir għadu Ġej is set to kick-off this evening and the legend himself is quite impressed by the performers who will impersonate him.

The production, directed by Sean Buhagiar, will see maestro Dominic Galea in charge of the live musical arrangements.

The team behind the production, recently produced the original shows Balzunetta Towers and Ħanina Madonna.

“This was not my idea, but it’s a pretty great show and I’m expecting a brilliant performance from the actors,” Portelli said when asked what he thinks about the show.

Portelli also said there was demand for the show, with producers extending performances by a further two days.

Asked if he ever expected a musical to be produced on his career, Portelli said that the thought never crossed his mind.

“Who would have thought that something like this would happen,” Portelli said jokingly.

On what the future holds for his career, Portelli said that despite his age, he still finds the energy to perform, and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

Portelli’s career has spanned for over 40 years, starting off as the member and songwriter of the group, The Malta Bums.

He went on to lead local fan favourite band, Black Train, with whom he penned hit records.

He had also toured across the United States, Canada and Germany.

The show will be held tonight at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, tomorrow and on Sunday. Next week, the shows will be held on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8.30 pm.

Tickets can be bought from here.

Freddie Portelli will also be a guest on next week’s Xtra Sajf on TVM, hosted by Saviour Balzan.