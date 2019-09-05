Ivan Grech concert raises over €32,000 for Puttinu Cares

Singer Ivan Grech’s concert held on 23 July at Ta’ Liesse, Valletta raised €32,758 for Puttinu Cares.

This amount is made up of all the revenue from ticket sales, as well as donations.

Grech has been supporting Puttinu for a number of years. Since 2010, through his own shows and initiatives, as well as with his band Winter Moods, he has managed to raise a total of over €100,000 for Puttinu Cares alone.

The July solo concert saw Grech deliver a two-hour set that included his first live performance of his solo hit, Somebody Like You.

More than 3,000 people attended the concert.

“I am delighted with the show, the amazing feedback we received and especially about the donation for Puttinu. I thank everyone who attended, supported and donated. It was a pleasure to work with Puttinu on another event. It was a memorable night. Raising over €32,000 for Puttinu through one concert is a big satisfaction,” Grech said.

Grech was joined on stage by Maltese-Australian musicians Nicky Bomba and Michael Caruana from the Melbourne Ska Orchestra and Jacuzzi Masterpiece.

He also performed Shallow with upcoming star of Britain’s Got Talent fame, Giorgia Borg.

Grech was accompanied on stage by Peter Borg and David Cassar Torregiani on guitars, David Ciantar and Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur on keyboards, Chris Curmi on bass and Raphael Tonna on drums.

The backing vocalists were Angela Spiteri, Jackie Pace Delicata and Louisa Frendo Wirth.

The concert was presented by Johnnie Walker, and sponsored by the Ministry for Tourism, MTA, BOV, Coca Cola, Hard Rock Café, Malta Arts Council, Palumbo, BMIT, Mapfre MSV Life, Jackpot.com, Gaming Malta, Stella Artois, Responsible Gaming Foundation, Genesis, Signal 8 Security, Mailbox, V&C Group Ltd, MAD Promotions, Mailbox and iGen.

The event was organised by Striped Sox.