Celine Dion to perform in Malta next summer

Canadian popstar to sing live at the Floriana Granaries in July

massimo_costa
26 September 2019, 4:13pm
by Massimo Costa
Maltese fans will have the chance to see Celine Dion live in concert at the Floriana Granaries in July

Fans of Celine Dion will soon have the chance to see her live in concert in Malta, as it has been announced that the popstar will be performing on the island next summer.

The Canadian singer will be performing at the Floriana Granaries on 27 July, 2020, as part of her “Courage World Tour”.

Dion - who achieved worldwide fame with various number-one hits, including "The Power of Love" and "My Heart Will Go on" - will be performing in 100 cities around the world as part of the tour, which will include her first ever concerts in Malta and Cyprus.

The tour, which kicked of in the US on 18 September, will be supporting the 51-year-old singer’s first English album in six years, “Courage”.

Dion’s concert in Malta is being managed by NNG Promotions. Tickets will go on sale to the public on 4 October, exclusively from www.showshappening.com.

Members of NNG Promotions’ mailing list will be able to purchase tickets through a pre-sale from 2 October at 10am to 3 October at 10pm.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said that the news Dion will perform in Malta showed the country had become a focal point for international events.

“In the past three years, Malta has seen an incredible influx of tourists drawn by events that attract visitors from all four corners of the world,” Mizzi said.

Being put on the map for a worldwide concert tour by a Superstar name is testament to the strength of tourism and the development of Malta as a centre for global events,” he added.

