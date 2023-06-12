New agency to serve as umbrella for national choir, theatre and dance companies

A new performing arts agency will serve as an umbrella organisation for the national choir, theatre and dance companies in a revamp of the sector.

The National Agency for the Performing Arts (NAPA) was unveiled by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici on Monday. It will provide a joint legal, administrative, and organisational framework for KorMalta, TeatruMalta and ŻfinMalta and renowned music director Mro Dominic Galea was appointed the first CEO.

Bonnici said NAPA will serve as a strong platform for collaboration and provide a more centralised approach to improve the relevant sectors.

“We believe that through such an agency we can further increase accessibility to the arts, strengthen our creative economy, and provide our artists with a more established platform for professionalisation in the sector,” he said.

The agency will legally establish KorMalta as the national choir, TeatruMalta as the national theatre company and further empower ŻfinMalta as the national contemporary dance company.

The agency will be governed by a board of directors and a chairperson, while being managed by a CEO, a director of administration and three artistic directors.

The persons who used to occupy the position of chairperson and members of the ŻfinMalta board will be occupying the position of chairperson and the board of directors of NAPA.

Alison White, NAPA’s Chairperson stated that the agency will work towards creating new performance and educational opportunities and seek to foster links between industry in Malta and that in other countries through its international work.

Mro Dominic Galea said the three entities under the agency’s wing will be instrumental in the strengthening and development of the cultural and artistic sector.

Galea studied jazz piano with his father Sammy and later in London with British Jazz Stan Tracey.

He furthered his studies in composition with Maestro Pawlu Grech and obtained a Masters Degree from the University of Malta in 2010. He also holds diplomas in Pianoforte Performance, Theory, Composition, a Fellowship Diploma in Professional Achievement, all from the London College of Music, and an “Outstanding Musicianship Certificate” from Berklee in Umbria.