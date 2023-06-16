Malta Enterprise supports Richmond Foundation through its CSR initiatives

Mental health is a pressing concern that touches each one of us, directly or indirectly. For three decades, Richmond Foundation has been a beacon of hope, providing support to those grappling with mental health issues and their families. This year, Malta Enterprise, as part of its CSR initiatives, has put together a memorable recital which saw the participation of two extraordinary artists violist Carmine Lauri and classical guitarist Simon Schembri to celebrate Richmond’s relentless efforts in raising mental health awareness, particularly within the workplace.

Kurt Farrugia, CEO of Malta Enterprise said: "we passionately believe in the crucial connection between entrepreneurship and mental well-being. We recognise that the spark of innovation and the drive of entrepreneurship are best nurtured in an environment of mental wellness. By supporting the Richmond Foundation, we are not only helping raise awareness and providing much-needed resources, but we are also reinforcing the importance of this vital link."

Dr Ivan Mifsud, Chairman of the Richmond Foundation remarked that " the CSR initiative by its very nature represented the various facets of mental wellbeing. We need a healthy society to foster an economy that thrives, we need to enjoy the arts and beautiful surroundings to safeguard our wellbeing, we need to know where to reach for support when we need to recover our mental wellness. This represents the gist of Richmond Foundation’s message over the past 30 years, a message which has increasingly reached a wider audience, who continue to reach out to us for help. We are extremely grateful to Malta Enterprise for sending such a strong message, and to the sponsors who have contributed to make this event happen."