Jam-packed ŻiguŻajg festival turns Valletta into a stage for children

The highly anticipated ŻiguŻajg Arts for Children and Young People Festival 2023, an annual celebration of the arts for children, is back for its 13th edition, running from the 10th to the 19th November, turning Valletta into a playground of creativity and wonder.

ŻiguŻajg, known for its wide range of artistic shows tailored for children from ages 0 to 10, will feature an enchanting experience of acting, dance, singing, miming, and more.

The festival offers a diverse selection of performances that captivate young hearts and minds, leaving them with lifelong memories of the magic of the arts. With an array of artistic performances, the ŻiguŻajg Festival transforms Valletta into a stage for children of all ages to enjoy.

Dr Lydia Abela, the patron of ŻiguŻajg Festival, emphasised that this year’s programme has experienced significant growth in its artistic offerings. “Art and culture are the cornerstones of our identity, and through this festival, we are nurturing a deep and lasting connection between children and the world of art and culture from their earliest years.”

Abela underscored the pivotal role that art should play in children’s education and personal growth, emphasising that ŻiguŻajg Festival is providing invaluable access to this transformative experience.

Rupert Cefai, Chairman of Fondazzjoni Kreattività, highlighted how the festival celebrates the arts, imagination, and the boundless potential of children. “This 13th edition promises to be the most enchanting yet, with a multitude of shows and experiences to captivate children of all ages.

ŻiguŻajg Festival Director Marta Vella, underlined the importance the festival holds to all children that attend. “It ensures that every child, regardless of their background or abilities, can partake in the transformative power of artistic expression The festival creates a space where children can explore different art forms, interact with artists, and find their own passions. It cultivates an environment where creativity knows no bounds, and dreams can be nurtured from a very young age.”

In line with the festival’s commitment to inclusivity, ŻiguŻajg will feature sensory-friendly shows. These performances are thoughtfully designed to accommodate children with sensory sensitivities, ensuring that everyone can participate in the magic of the arts.

“ŻiguŻajg Festival recognizes the profound significance of the arts in a child's development. Art has the power to spark imagination, foster empathy, and encourage self-expression. By exposing children to a wide range of artistic forms, the festival not only entertains but also educates, helping young minds grow and develop in unique ways,” Vella said.